MP Kyagulanyi to face disciplinary committee over COVID-19 funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi has been sent to the Parliamentary Rules Committee for allegedly putting the institution of Parliament into disrepute.

The decision to face the rules committee was taken by the Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga following a statement by Bunyole West MP James Waluswaka demanding for an explanation from Kyagulanyi on why he branded the 20 million Shillings given to each MP as a bribe.

The money was part of the 10 billion Shillings that was distributed to Members of Parliament as facilitation for activities on the control of coronavirus disease-COVID-19. Amid controversy on the exact role MPs are going to play when the country is on lockdown, a section of MPs has since signed transfer forms with their banks returning the funds to the Parliamentary Commission account saying that it is morally wrong to receive the money during the crisis.

But Waluswaka reported to Parliament that Kyagulanyi had tagged the funds as a bribe as seen on his bank transfer from which has been making rounds on social media. He also brought to the attention of parliament a video of Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde asking a television presenter to question her about the controversial funds sent to MPs.

Jacob Oboth, the West Budama South MP said that the matter raised by his colleague against Kyagulanyi was critical since it portrays the parliament in a bad light. The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairperson also noted that the ping pong of MPs losing a debate on the floor and running to court should also stop.

Kadaga said that parliament needed to take action on the indiscipline of MPs saying that Kyagulanyi will have to appear before the Rules Committee. She also questioned how Minister Kyambadde could solicit questions on TV concerning funds appropriated parliament.

The Speaker’s decision against Kyagulanyi today follows her statement yesterday to have action taken against Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Gerald Karuhanga and the Erute South MP Jonathan Odur who secured a court order stopping the parliamentary commission from disbursing the 10 billion Shillings to MPs.

The order issued by Justice Esther Nambayo on April 21 also stopped MPs from using the money until the matter is decided upon by the court on April 29, 2020. However, the Speaker has since rubbished the court order and allowed the legislators to spend the money under the district COVID-19 task forces.

URN