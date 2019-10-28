MP Kyagulanyi asks church to speak out against human rights abuses

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has asked religious leaders to speak out against human rights abuses in Uganda.

He argued that more and more Ugandans are facing injustices without an opportunity to receive a fair hearing in the judicial system, and can only rely on churches for protection. He stressed that when religious leaders fail to address issues affecting their communities due to fear of reprimand from the state, the citizens may die in despair.

Making reference to the biblical story about David and Goliath Kyagulanyi said that Ugandans can trust God for their liberation from any form of oppression. He was speaking at the ordination ceremony of 50 pastors attached to the True Worship Centre church in Jinja district on Sunday.

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa commended the Church for embracing all people irrespective of their political affiliation and cultural background and ideologies.

Robert Sityo, the overseer of Born Again Faith Federation in Kayunga district who presided over the ordination ceremony says that church leaders should remind politicians on their roles as servants of their electorate.

URN