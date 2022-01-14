MP Felix Ogong involved in accident along Lira-Dokolo road

Dokolo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong has been involved in an accident in Dokolo district.

The accident occurred at Agwata Junction, Agwata town council at around 9:00am.

Ogong and his political assistant Tony Okello who was driving were on the way from the MP’s farm in Agwata town council by the time of the accident. They were traveling in a Toyota Prado registration Number UBB 972S.

According to eyewitnesses, Okello was trying to dodge a cyclist who was carrying a bag of charcoal in the middle of the road, when the vehicle lost control and overturned at Agwata village along Lira-Dokolo road in Lira district.

Ogong and his driver sustained minor injuries on the hands and were taken to Lira Medical Center in Lira City for further treatment and later discharged.

On Tuesday, a fatal accident claimed the lives of 9 market vendors in Lira district.

They were killed when a Fuso truck registration number UBJ 354G they were traveling aboard with over 50 other market vendors and their goods overturned at Piiawac along Abako-Lira road at around 8pm on their way from Ajuri market in Alebtong district.

