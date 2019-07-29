Motorists express mixed reactions on proposed 10 year term

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The proposal in the Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to jail motorists for knocking other road users has generated mixed reactions from motorists.

The bill proposes that any motorist found guilty of knocking dead or injuring another road user will be liable to ten and three years in prison respectively.

The bill also seeks to increase on the fines and penalties for traffic offences including a ten-year jail time for from reckless driving. The Bill defines reckless driving as disregard of the rules of the road or driving without proper caution.

Reckless driving includes driving over the prescribed speed limit, failure to use signals, disobeying traffic signs and signals, driving through another lane and distracted driving.

It also includes using a hand held mobile phone, driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration of other road users; driving while under the influence of drink or drugs and failure to stop for a pedestrian at a designated pedestrian crossing.

Our reporter spoke to some motorists about the traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Amos Mukisa, a Boda boda rider in Kamwokya, says it’s better for one to pay a fine of Shillings 10 million for reckless driving other than being jailed for ten years.

Robert Ddamba, a driver of a town service van, says motorists are not the only ones to be blamed for road accidents. He says most pedestrians walk directly into the road in disregard of other road users.

Aisha Nassimbwa, a wholesaler and owner of a private vehicle, says government should put the blame on pedestrians who don’t follow the rules of traffic lights.

“Especially on single carriageway roads people cross while running without minding the cars from different sides and we accidentally knock them,” she said.

According to Moses Lubega, a taxi driver in the old taxi park, it’s better to jail one for three (3) years for not carrying their original driving licenses instead of 10 years.

Some road users told URN that it’s 100% right to arrest reckless drivers because they kill innocent people. Andrew Mugerwa, a food vendor in old taxi park, supports the amendments, saying many drivers are reckless.

Victoria Nansubuga who works at Pioneer mall, says a motorist should be jailed for six years and given a fine of Shillings 20million for reckless driving. The current law provides for a maximum penalty of Shillings 5 million or Five-year imprisonment upon conviction.

The bill was tabled before Parliament by Works and Transport Minister Eng. Monica Ntege Azuba seeking to amend the 1998 Traffic and Road Safety Act.

URN