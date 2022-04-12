Mother arrested for strangling child to death

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua police are holding Sharon Amaniyo, a resident of Koo cell in Yivu ward, Ayivu division for allegedly strangling her two-month-old infant to death.

One of the residents identified as Tabu Albino found the minor’s lifeless body lying in the suspect’s doorway around 6am on Monday.

She was intercepted by residents at around 9am, who attempted to lynch her. It took the intervention of the police to save her from the mob.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson says that preliminary information shows that the suspect is an alcoholic.

At the time of the incident, the child’s father Alfred Anduma was in Kasese district where he went for construction work.

Richard Angutoko, the LC1 chairperson of Koo cell, says that his office has been receiving complaints about the behaviour of the suspect, whom the residents accuse of abandoning her child to go partying.

The suspect is currently in custody at Onduparaka police station.

*****

URN