Moses Banja elected new bishop of Namirembe Diocese

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ven. Canon Moses Banja is the Bishop elect of Namirembe Diocese. According to Balaam Muheebwa the Acting Provincial Secretary, the House of Bishops elected Banja during its sitting at St Stephen’s Cathedral Naluwerere in East Busoga Diocese Monday Morning.

Currently, the Archdeacon of Luzira Archdeaconry, Ven. Canon Banja,59, will be consecrated and enthroned as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe on December, 10th, 2023 at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe. Banja was ordained in 1996 and priested in 1998. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Divinity from Makerere University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from Makerere University.

“Ven. Canon Moses Banja was born on 20th October 1964 in Nakabugo Bbira, Busiro. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour on 3rd December 1989. He was ordained in 1996 and priested in 1998. He is married to Rev. Canon. Prof. Olivia Nassaka Banja and God has blessed them with three Children,” reads a press statement by the Acting Provincial Secretary.

The bishop-elect will replace Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira who has been at the helm of Namirembe Diocese for the last 15 years following his consecration in May 2009 as the 5th Bishop.

Luwalira is scheduled to retire on 8th December, 2023, when he clocks the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

Luwalira has several achievements to his name and some of these are St. Paul’s Cathedral ‘Teggula project, the Diocesan Mission House construction, Mothers Union building construction, Baweereza house, Namirembe FM 93.9 and other projects. The other projects are the coffee project in Namayumba Parish at Sempya Luwami, Katikamu and Masuliita, improvement on the Diocesan Ranch at Kyankwazi and Namugongo Diocesan farm.

