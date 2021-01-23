Moroto youth take lead in peace building process in Karamoja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of youth who confessed to be cattle rustlers from Moroto district have joined the peace building program in a move to reduce cattle thefts.

This comes after most youth involved in cattle thefts and raids have been killed in battles with the UPDF and other security forces. Last week, at least 18 suspected raiders mainly youth were shot dead in Kanyikikong in Moroto district.

The reformed youths have come together under their umbrella, Moroto Youth Former Raiders to lead a peace campaign in the region.

John Robert Adupa, the leader of the youth says they will extend the message of peace to all the districts in Karamoja where cattle theft is still common and encourage the youth to handover any illegal guns to authorities.

John Longora, the chairperson Moroto district peace committee is optimistic that the involvement of the youth in community peace building is paramount. He notes that the youth are often the ones involved in cattle theft for commercial gain. He lauded them for becoming part of the peace building process.

“We are using all approaches to ensure there are no raids and we disarm peacefully. We have brought the youth now on the forefront because they are the ones going for theft and dying in the battles,” said Logira.

Until now, the issue of peace has been dominated by elders and members of the peace committee while the youth and women were sidelined. But the trend is slowly changing with more youth including women coming forward to take part in discussing and building peace at the community level.

In December, the UPDF conducted an operation across Karamoja aimed at recovering stolen cattle and according to the Maj. Peter Mugisa, the Third Division Spokesperson, the exercise was successfully conducted in most districts.

******

URN