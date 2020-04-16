Moroto seeks support to repair 43 boreholes

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto district is seeking support to rehabilitate 43 boreholes in order to ensure clean water access in rural communities. The plan is aimed at improving the practice of hand-washing as a measure to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The breakdown of the boreholes according to the Nadunget sub county chief Gertrude Naruu has affected hand washing among rural communities where many families walk about 3 kilometres to access clean water.

In Nadunget sub county alone, 13 boreholes have broken down due pressure on the existing water sources.

She cited Lotirir parish where women reportedly walk about 3 kilometres to fetch water.

According to Musa Lowot, the district water officer, the district does not have enough funds to repair all the boreholes. Lowot says that the district has only 16.5 million shillings to conduct emergency repairs, for only 13 out of 43 boreholes.

According to Lowot they have contacted Save The children and Corporation Development NGO (C&D) to repair 15 boreholes while the Ministry of Water and Environment has promised to repair 15 boreholes.

Kul Chandra, the Field Coordinator C&D, says that they are currently assessing 10 boreholes in Tapa sub county.

Samuel Lokong, the sub county chief of Katrikekile sub county blames the water user committees for diverting the funds collected from the community for operation and maintenance of the water sources.

Lokong, who also doubles as the chairperson of the sub county COVID 19 taskforce reported to the district taskforce that many villages were hit by lack of clean water due to massive breakdown of the boreholes.

They said part of the rural population was not practicing hand washing due to breakdown of water sources culminating into lack clean water, prompting the district Covid taskforce to recommend that local partners should render support.

Charles Kumakech, the Moroto Chief Administrative Officer say the district will use associations of hand pump mechanics in order to quicken the procurement process of the pipes for repair of the broken boreholes.

******

URN