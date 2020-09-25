Moroto quarantine centre closed ahead of school reopening

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The sole isolation centre in the Moroto district has been closed following plans by the government to reopen schools. The isolation centre had been hosted in Nadunget Senior Secondary School.

The centre was officially closed on Thursday and all suspected cases advised to self-isolate from their homes according to the Moroto Resident District Commissioner Helen Pulkol. The centre had 18 isolated cases at the time of its closure.

Pulkol told Uganda Radio Network that the taskforce was planning a meeting to identify another isolation centre since there are many contacts being traced from community alerts. At the time of its closure, the centre was struggling to feed the suspected cases.

Moses Oyrono, a teacher who resides at the school confirmed the closure of the centre to our reporter today. ”All the cases have been taken away,” he said adding that one dormitory and two classrooms were being used as isolating rooms.

The closure of the centre comes as Moroto district struggles to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the last two months since the number of infections surged.

The disease burden stands at 287 cases with 111 being inmates from Moroto government prisons. Napak district has registered 1 positive case, Abim 2, Nabilatuk 4, Nakapiripirit 6, Amudat 17.

According to the Moroto hospital director, there are currently 55 admissions being managed at the regional treatment centre. So far, only two districts from Karamoja have not recorded any case of COVID-19. They are Karenga and Kaabong.

URN