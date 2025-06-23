Moroto leaders call for total ban on waragi as illicit gin continues to ravage communities

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders in Moroto District are calling for a total ban on all forms of waragi, citing its devastating effects on the health, productivity, and economic well-being of communities in the Karamoja sub-region. Despite sustained crackdowns since May 2021 by joint security forces targeting crude illicit gin manufactured in Jinja and transported to Karamoja, the illegal trade continues to thrive.

Security operatives had claimed that the illicit gin served as an energizer for Karamojong warriors involved in cattle raids. As of Thursday afternoon, joint security forces at the Atari checkpoint intercepted a vehicle transporting 72 jerricans of crude waragi through the Muyembe–Nakapiripirit road. The suspect, identified as Sodo Juma from Sironko District, was arrested and detained at Ngenge Police Station for further management.

However, Moroto leaders remain frustrated. They argue that the continued influx of waragi—both crude and packaged—undermines efforts to eliminate its use. Isaac Lokol, the LC3 Chairperson of South Division in Moroto Municipality, urged the government to enact a blanket ban on all forms of waragi, regardless of branding.

Lokol emphasized that while the government has banned crude waragi from Jinja, people simply turn to commercially packaged gins, which are equally harmful. He explained that crude waragi is ravaging the villages, while bottled and sachet waragi is affecting people in urban centers.

He called upon the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) to work with stakeholders and formally request the Office of the President to consider a total ban. Josephine Lokong, the female councilor for Rupa Sub-county, questioned how the illicit gin continues to make its way into Karamoja despite numerous security checkpoints.

Lokong lamented the growing health crisis, including deaths and malnutrition, fueled by excessive waragi consumption. She alleged that some security personnel might be complicit in the trade, which hampers efforts to curb it.

Lokong called on the district security committee to investigate how the business remains vibrant despite years of enforcement. In response, John Faustine Oyese, Deputy Commandant of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, urged local leaders to take an active role in curbing the vice.

Oyese expressed disappointment that some leaders were merely pointing fingers instead of using their authority to restrict waragi sales in their communities. He reminded them that community safety starts with local leadership and that security forces are only meant to support—not replace—their efforts. He also accused some leaders of shielding known traders of illicit gin from security investigations. While acknowledging a reduction in cattle raids, Oyese warned that alcohol-fueled crimes are on the rise and continue to destabilize communities.

URN