Moroto district to recognise frontline health workers in cholera fight

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moroto authorities have announced plans to recognize frontline health workers who played a key role in containing the cholera outbreak in the district that was confirmed in May. At least 458 cases have been treated and discharged from Loputuk treatment center.

Moroto Chief Administrative Officer, Charles Kumakech Olubo, says the sanctions and rewards committee of the district and management will recognize the health workers as routine motivation in public service.

He explains that the frontline health workers who camped at Loputuk treatment center and slept in tents to manage the cases showed commitment and selfless service amidst challenges.

Kumakech says the decision to recognise the frontline health workers is aimed at setting an example for the remaining civil servants in the district to work diligently and motivate them to serve despite logistical challenges at their work stations.

The Moroto LC V chairperson Andrew Napaja has welcomed the proposal saying management should consider other pillars of the cholera taskforce that contributed to the containment of the epidemic in the district.

He cited pillars like Risk Communication Committee, WASH committee and the local leaders whom he lauded for educating the rural community on cholera prevention. Early this month, health workers at Loputuk health centre III threatened to lay down their tools due to lack of motivation and risk allowances.

However, the district cleared the allowances with the support from Arid Land Development Agency. Health workers have welcomed the initiative. Phillip Lotee, the in charge of Loputuk health centre III says the plan is a good gesture for those who deserve to be recognized for excellent service.

According to the health department, the district is close to containing cholera outbreak. The acting Moroto District Health Officer Charles Onyang Omuudu says the last case was discharged on Saturday. He says the district will remain under surveillance for the next 14 days.

No new cholera case has been reported since Saturday last week according to the health department. Recently, the Health Ministry and World Health Organisation conducted mass vaccination against cholera in the district.

******

URN