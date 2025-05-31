MoH launches HIV survey to assess progress, guide future interventions

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Thursday launched a nationwide HIV survey to assess progress in the fight against the virus and shape future interventions.

Health Minister Ruth Aceng officially unveiled the third round of the Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA) 2025 in Kampala, the capital. The survey seeks to evaluate the effectiveness of current national HIV programs, identify gaps, and inform upcoming strategies.

Conducted in partnership with Makerere University School of Public Health and the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the voluntary and randomly sampled survey will involve around 15,000 participants aged 15 and above, selected from 6,685 households nationwide.

“The last UPHIA revealed significant gaps in HIV case finding, particularly among men and youth, which have influenced our programming priorities over the past five years,” Aceng said in a statement.

Uganda is among five countries rolling out the third round of UPHIA, following earlier rounds in 2016 and 2020. For the first time, the 2025 survey will also assess the burden of non-communicable diseases, which health authorities have identified as an emerging public health concern.

“Field teams will assess the prevalence of high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and obesity among the general population and people living with HIV,” the ministry said. “This information is important for developing health policies that are responsive to the changing health challenges and strengthening the health system.”

Of the 15,000 participants surveyed, 14,980 are expected to undergo blood draws and HIV testing to assess viral suppression and other health indicators. In addition, 1,300 children and adolescents aged 10 to 14 will be interviewed, though they will not undergo blood tests.

Government data indicate that an estimated 1.3 million Ugandans are currently living with HIV, with 1.1 million on treatment. The country has recorded roughly two million AIDS-related deaths over the past three decades. ■