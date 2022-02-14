Mob storms Tororo Hospital to hunt for murder suspect Sande Emolot

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police had to deploy heavily at Tororo district general hospital this morning to contain a charged mob that had stormed the district hospital demanding for a murder suspect being treated there.

The mob were relatives of one Elizabeth Alinga a resident of Angorom South Village Aputir parish Morukatipe Sub County who was hacked to death by her brother in-law Richard Sande Emolot.

Emolot allegedly committed the offence this morning at around 8.00 am when he cut the deceased severally using a sharp panga. The deceased died on reaching Tororo district general hospital where she had been rushed for treatment.

The murder suspect had also been rushed to Tororo hospital after being rescued by police from the mob that descended on to him after discovering that he had murdered the sister in-law.

The district police commander Rodgers Chebene confirmed that the suspect was later whisked away to Mbale regional hospital where he was rushed in critical condition for specialized medical attention.

He said the suspect, who will facie charges of murder, had also been seriously cut and that his survival rates are minimal .

Joseph Osabiti, a resident of the same village said Emolot had been having a land dispute with his brother Gerald Obarasa the husband to the deceased and that before this morning the deceased went to pick firewood from the disputed piece of land where she was hacked to death.

He reportedly also cut Obarasa who had rushed to rescue his wife but his efforts were all in vain because he arrived late.

The land in contention belonged to their late brother Erineyo Ebbu and both of them had been assigned to take care of it. Available records show that both the clan and village council courts severally handled the dispute but the suspect always promised to spill blood.

Paul Eredet one of the area leaders condemned the act and appealed to the police to handle the case with a lot of care.

***

URN