Missing minor found dead in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A six-year-old girl in Mukono district who went missing on her way to school on January 12, has been found dead. Praise Lugoloobi Nakavubu had just been enrolled at Katente Church of Uganda primary school when she disappeared on her third day to school.

Police recovered her body from a thick bush near the garden of the residents in Nakisunga sub-county on Sunday. The deceased was still in her school uniform with a big cut on the neck and head.

The body was wrapped in a black polythene bag raising suspicion that she could have been killed in a ritual murder since her tongue and private parts were missing.

The deceased’s mother, Nawume Namata says that she opened a case at Nakisunga police station and made adverts via different media platforms after tracing her daughter in vain.

Joseph Zziwa, the Head of Crime Investigations at Mukono Police Division attributes the death to human sacrifice, saying that investigations into the matter are still ongoing. He has cautioned parents against sending their children to and from school unaccompanied.

The deceased’s body is lying at Mulago National Referral Hospital pending a detailed post-mortem. Some residents have blamed the minor’s death on the increasing number of unregulated shrines in the district.

Simon Magembe, a resident of Katente in Nakisunga sub-county, says that owners of the shrines connive with local leaders to operate as well involve in many evil acts without restriction.

Shafik Mutumbu, another resident appeals to the government to impose severe penalties on those found guilty of their involvement in any kind of human sacrifice in order to discourage the habit.

According to the Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act 2020, human sacrifice and financing of the practice are criminal and punishable by death upon conviction.

It further indicates that any attempt to commit or finance the offense and spread the belief in human sacrifice for financial reward or any form of gain attracts a sentence of life imprisonment.

