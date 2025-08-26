MISS UGANDA CONTEST: Meet Muhoza Trivia Elle

A beauty with brains vying for Miss Uganda 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the highly anticipated Miss Uganda 2025/2026 pageant draws close, one contestant is generating buzz for a host of reasons—including an inspiring story. Muhoza Trivia Elle, a 22-year-old beauty, is vying for the Miss Uganda 2025 crown amongst 25 other contestants.

Muhoza is an upper-class graduate from Uganda Aviation Academy with a meritorious recognition by the International Air Transport Association. She was the best student from the Uganda Aviation Academy in 2024. Trivia Elle hails from Butanga Village, Butenga Parish in Bukomansimbi district.

The core of Muhoza’s charity “EMU: Empowering Mothers In Uganda” has always been to empower young girls and women in vulnerable settings and communities. She has been actively involved in various community outreach programs, using her platform to advocate for education for young girls and women’s rights.

Muhoza’s journey to the Miss Uganda 2025 pageant has not been without its challenges. Despite facing numerous obstacles, she has persevered, using her experiences to fuel her determination and drive. Muhoza cherishes hobbies like fashion,swimming, listening to podcasts, and reading novels.

Elle’s role model is her mother. Her projects have positively impacted teenage and single mothers that were once victims of sexual gender-based violence.

As she vies for the coveted crown, Muhoza promises to use her platform to make a positive impact on her community and Uganda at large. She has formed charity groups to support girls and mothers. With a captivating smile, infectious personality, and inspiring story, Muhoza Trivia Elle is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Will Muhoza Trivia Elle be the next Miss Uganda? VOTE HERE