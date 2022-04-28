Ministry of health to vaccinate children against COVID-19 next month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of health will start vaccinating children against COVID-19 next month, health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has said.

The vaccination will start with secondary school children when the school term commences on May 9, she told the media on Wednesday.

“The Pfizer vaccine approved for use in children will be deployed to vaccinate this age group. Pfizer is a two dose vaccine, administered four weeks apart,” Aceng said.

According to health ministry figures, over 14,000 children have contracted COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

“Vaccinating children will help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 within schools, spread to parents and guardians, school absenteeism and prevent closure of school,” the minister said.

Xinhua