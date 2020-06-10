Ministry of health to conduct cholera vaccination drive in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization will next week start mass vaccination against cholera in Moroto district.

The campaign is set to kick start on Monday next week. Dr Kenneth Kabali, the WHO consultant and Disease control officer and Head of Karamoja sub office says that 158,000 doses of oral cholera vaccines worth 167.3 million shillings have been delivered to the district.

Dr Kabali says the oral vaccine will be administered to all persons from 1 year and above in all the sub-counties using door to door strategy to avoid public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr Kabali, the vaccination will supplement the on-going efforts that include case management at a treatment centre in Loputuk, Nadunget sub county.

Charles Onyang Omuudu, the Moroto the District Health Officer says that health workers and Village Health Teams VHTs are being trained on how to administer the vaccine.

According to the cholera situation report released on Tuesday by Phillip Lotee, the in-charge Loputuk health centre III, a total of 305 out of the 322 cases have recovered since May 11. The district has registered 3 deaths so far.

******

URN