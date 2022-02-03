Ministry of Health directs districts to recruit substantive DHOs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The health ministry has noted with concern the failure by numerous District Service Commissions to recruit substantive district health officers.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary says that the many districts are operating without substantive district health officers, which she blames on tribal sentiments.

She revealed this during the launch of the accelerated mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the Bugisu sub-region on Wednesday at Manafwa district headquarters.

She noted that the absence of substantive DHOs in many districts across the country has crippled service delivery and tasked the District Service Commissions to act immediately.

She was responding to concerns by Dr. Emmanuel Tugaineyo, the Director of Mbale Regional Hospital indicating that several districts in the region operate without substantive DHOs.

Tugaineyo cited Butebo district, which he said has faced several administrative challenges resulting from political interference.

The Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng tasked local leaders in the Elgon sub-region to continue sensitizing their communities about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

She revealed that statistics from the districts show that those dying in hospitals are not vaccinated.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, said that although the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved, the number of those vaccinated is still small.

He said that only 13.4 million out of the targeted 22 million people have taken the COVID-19 jab.

