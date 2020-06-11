Minister warns against reopening businesses still under lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Security, Gen. Elly Tumwine has warned business owners against re-opening their shops that have never been cleared by government to re-open.

He said as security, they can’t do anything to enforce the coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations if they don’t get cooperation from the people.

Speaking today at the Uganda Media Centre, Tumwine said the coronavirus is the biggest security threat that is facing Uganda and the world at the moment.

He said as security, it has not been them who have succeeded in the past weeks to stave off the virus, but rather the vigilance of the people across the country who have implemented the government measures without question.

“It has not been the matter of the gun but you the individuals to understand your enemy. There is no war that has paralyzed the entire world like COVID-19; it’s more dangerous than all the weapons in the world because of the manner in which it’s caused,” said Tumwine.

He said that now that the country understands how the virus spreads, the choice is clear to individuals whether to be safe or not. “When you want to be a danger to yourself, now we bring in the security forces which are instructed to enforce them,” added Tumwine.

The Security Minister called upon all people to continue observing the directives such as washing hands, putting on facemasks and practicing social distancing. “If you see somebody breaking the guidelines, make an alarm for them so that everybody is alerted that somebody is a danger to the public so that you create a united force against COVID-19,” said Tumwine.

He thanked the boda boda riders and taxi drivers who have kept peace despite the call from some quarters for them to demonstrate against their continued restrictions on their businesses.

“We have 1.5-2 million boda bodas in Uganda. Imagine if each was to carry five people per day, that means that 10 million people who will be endangered. It’s in your interest for you to wait and see how safe we can work without endangering our people. In a situation where there is danger, you first have to secure your life first and business later,” he added.

URN