Minister Rwamirama rejects petition to compensate NRA deserters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs Lt. Colonel Bright Rwamirama has rejected a petition for compensation filed by former National Resistance Army fighters, who deserted the army between 1983-1991.

The group deserted the army before they were fully recognized as soldiers or officially discharged. More than 260 of them, classified as Not Yet Approved (NYA), petitioned Rwamirama on Thursday, demanding that they are paid a compensation package and enrolled on a pension scheme as ex-servicemen in recognition of their contribution to the NRA liberation struggle.

The veterans, through the Luweero district veterans association chairperson retired Muhamad Mubiru, said they contributed immensely to the war and lost all their property for which they must be recognized, appreciated and compensated.

Mubiru noted that those who deserted the war got challenges above them and President Yoweri Museveni later pardoned them.

David Kyaligamba, the chairperson of Bamunanika sub county veterans association says that some of them deserted over ill health and other factors which the government must consider to compensate them.

Shaban Kasumba, a veteran from Kalagala sub county told Minister Rwamirama that he participated in the NRA war from 1981-84 before deserting over ill health. Kasumba adds that he lost everything and as such, should be remembered in the same category as other NRA fighters.

But Rwamirama rejected the petition saying deserting army is a crime which carries a punishment of a seven-year jail sentence.

Rwamirama said he was not aware that President Yoweri Museveni has ever pardoned any deserter and challenged them to bring a letter confirming the same. Rwamirama noted that without such letter, no NRA deserter can be compensated.

Delayed Compensation of veterans is one of the challenges that still haunt President Yoweri Museveni’s 33 years after assuming power. This year over 10,500 veterans have been listed for compensation but many are still demanding for packages.

Minister Rwamirama is on countrywide tour to meet and mobilise veterans to form cooperatives as well as encourage them to apply to join peace missions to earn income. At least 6,000 veterans are already recruited for Peace keeping mission.

In a recent reshuffle, Bright Rwamirama was posted to the Ministry of Agriculture to serve as State Minister of Animal and Veterinary Affairs, a position he said will take over after completing the ongoing tours.

*****

URN