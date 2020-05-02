Minister requests Arua hotel owners to accommodate health workers fighting COVID -19

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of health, Dr. Ruth Achieng has asked hotel owners in Arua to accommodate health workers managing the the Coronavirus (COVID -19) situation in the district.

While addressing leaders and health officials during a spot COVID -19 status visit to Arua on Friday, Dr. Achieng wondered why there is shortage of accommodation for health workers and yet many hotels have empty rooms that are not been used since the lockdown.

The minister’s request followed concerns raised by the District Health Officer, HO Arua, Paul Drileba and the Hospital Director Dr. Philbert Nyeko over lack of accommodation for health workers currently managing the situation.

According to the Minister, hotels owners should provide their hotels to accommodate the health workers and after the situation is contained the facilities will be disinfected before put for use by the public.

There are currently 25 health workers including two pandemic experts managing the COVID -19 treatment center in Arua with five positive cases and the quarantine center which has 12 contacts being monitored .

Dr. Nyeko, the director Arua referral hospital says the initial plan of accommodating the health workers at Arua Nursing school have been thwarted after the quarantine center proposed at Arua Core PTC was reversed to the nursing school following public uproar. He adds that costs of accommodating the health workers have become hefty requiring support from the ministry.

Meanwhile, Drileba who is also the technical team leader COVID – 19 taskforce revealed that some of the health workers are staying at their homes putting more strain on the taskforce in terms of transport.

There are fears that there could be need for more health workers to manage the COVID -19 situation at the referral hospital due to the continued crossing of people through the porous borders with DR Congo which calls for more facilities to accommodate them.

********

URN