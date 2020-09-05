Minister Okello Oryem loses Chua east NRM flag

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem has lost the National Resistance Movement party primary election for Chua east county in Kitgum District.

Okello suffered heavy defeat in the hands of new political entrant Godfrey Luwo.

Luwo was declared winner of the hotly contested Chua East county at half past midnight by the Kitgum Registrar Cyrus Odongkene. He polled 14,906 votes representing 62.62 percent of votes cast against Oryem’s 9,036 votes.

The defeat ends Oryem’s nearly two decades’ parliamentary journey which started iwhixh started in 2001.

In Chua West County, William Otim alias Bosmic Joyce Otim had an easy sail over his opponent Charles Ocaya for the party flag. Otim garnered 13,796 votes against Ocaya’s 2,036 votes.

For the Kitgum Woman Member of Parliament race, Lilian Aber, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Youth Affairs defeated incumbent Margaret Odwar Lamwaka to carry the party’s flag.

Lamwaka who had only held the partys flag in Kitgum district for one term polled 14,004 votes while victor, Aber garnered a total of 28,508 votes.

Kitgum NRM Party Chairperson George Ayella lauded the party members and aspirants for exhibiting maturity during the primary elections and advised them to avoid characters that could taint the party’s image in the region.

Present during declaration of the results were the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech, the District Internal Security officer David Aisu and officials from the NRM electoral commission.

********

URN