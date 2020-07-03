Minister Magyezi advises voters to shun corrupt, incompetent leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local government minister Raphael Magyezi advised Fort Portal residents to reject corrupt and incompetent leaders in next year’s elections.

Magyezi said that the goal to extend services closer to the people and improve their general standards of living will not be achieved if their leaders are incompetent and dishonest. He was speaking at the launch of Fort Portal city.

He also cautioned the technical staff against inflating project costs and cautioned that those who do will face punitive measures. Magyezi added that the leaders must unite and put aside their political and individual interests and differences in order for development to come to the city.

The interim mayor Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga highlighted poor funding as the main challenge that they have faced as local governments have tasked the minister to ensure they get enough funds to meet the development needs. He added that for the meantime, their major focus will be on infrastructure development, cleanliness and beautification of the city.

Fort Portal tourism city is a major gateway to Kibale, Semuliki and Queen Elizabeth National Park as well as the Toro-Semuliki wildlife reserves. Surrounded by scenic crater lakes, beautifully shaped tea plantations and the Rwenzori mountain ranges, the area is also famous for the stalagmites and Nyakasura waterfalls linked to the rich Chwezi culture.

Fort Portal tourism city is among the seven former municipalities that were elevated by parliament and became operational on July 1. The others are Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Masaka, Mbale and Arua.

The new Fort Portal city is made up of two divisions: Fort Portal North and Fort Portal Central which covers the three former divisions of the municipality namely East, West and South. The other division is made up of sub counties of Karambi and Bukuku, Karago town council and Ibaale Parish that was curved from Busoro sub county.

******

URN