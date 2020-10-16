Minister Kyambadde, musician Hilderman nominated for Mawokota north

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Trade and Industry Minister, Amelia Kyambadde together with musician Hillary Kiyaga ‘Dr. Hilderman’ and two others have today been nominated to contest for Mawokota North Constituency MP seat in Mpigi district.

Kyambadde who was elected unopposed to hold the NRM flag says that entrusting her with the NRM party flag without anyone contesting against her is testimony that she has so far served the people of Mawokota North to their satisfaction which she intends to continue doing.

She made it clear that once voted back she will focus on improving the livelihoods and income generating activities on the side of the youth, a task she says she has already embarked on. She also said she will help to extend electricity to the remaining 90 villages out of the 193 that are in the constituency and fighting for the extension of piped water to the rural areas.

Others nominated for the same seat are Hillary Kiyaga commonly known as Dr. Hilderman on the National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket and Joseph Zimulamugwanya, an independent candidate.

Hilderman says that it is high time for the youth to take up positions of responsibility and put right things that have gone wrong in the past.

Democratic Party’s Mayinja Tebusweke was also nominated among the candidates who are intending to oust Amelia Kyambadde.

Tebusweke has faulted all the members of parliament who have been representing the constituency for failing to speak out for the people.

