Minister Anite directs finance ministry to audit UTL

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Privatization and Investment, Evelyn Anite has directed the Internal Auditor in the Ministry of Finance to conduct an audit on activities of the Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL).

“Arising from H.E the President’s letter ref: PO/10 dated 16th July, 2019 addressed to me, to institute an audit of UTL activities, I’m accordingly directing you to conduct an internal audit of UTL activities and evaluate the state of affairs within a period of one month,” reads part of Anite’s letter dated 24th July 2019.

She further cautions that the internal audit on UTL must be comprehensive to confirm or clear the allegations before President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

President Museveni in a letter dated 16th July 2019 directed the State Minister Anite to carry out an audit in the activities of UTL because there are some allegations made against the managers of the Telecom.

“This is to direct you to institute an audit in the activities that are going on in Uganda Telecommunication Limited. I have heard of some allegations,” read part of Museveni’s letter.

Following the departure of Libyan managers of UTL in 2017 due to huge debts amounting to 700 billion Shillings and issues of mismanagement, UTL was put under administration of Twebaze Bemanya, the Registrar General of Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), who was appointed by government.

One of Bemanya’s tasks was to get an investor to take over UTL. But there has been bickering between Bemanya and State Minister Anite who has in the past called for his dismissal citing failure to allow accountability processes be carried out on the company.

She said that government had encountered considerable difficulties dealing with the administrator and completely lost confidence in his ability to continue serving the role of UTL Administrator.

However, Anite’s repeated demands for an audit were opposed by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Auditor General John Muwanga, Attorney General William Byaruhanga, Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana who argued that the company according to the Administration Deed cannot be audited until the end of the Administrator’s tenure on 22nd November 2019.

Speaker Kadaga last month ruled that according to the Insolvency Act, the supervisor of the UTL Administrator is the High Court and that Parliament and the Executive cannot intervene until November 2019 when the administration period elapses.

Bemanya also denied blocking any government audit, saying auditing the company’s operations can only happen at the end of his administration period.

He said that final accounts were to be availed for auditing at the end of administration due on November 22nd 2019 and that since the law requires him to make periodic reports every 6 months, these have always been done and shared with court and all creditors.

*****

URN