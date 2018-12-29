Militia chief in DR Congo blamed for multiple rapes arrested

Bukavu, DR Congo | AFP | A notorious DR Congo militia chief whose men have been accused of systematic rapes has been arrested, the army said on Friday.

Isaac Chirambiza was seized on Tuesday with three of his men in a military operation in South Kivu province, regional spokesman Captain Dieudonne Kasereka told AFP.

One soldier died in the operation, which unfolded in a forest, he said.

Chirambiza’s militia is a sub-group of Raia Mutomboki, an organisation that portrays itself as defenders of the Congolese against the FDLR, a Rwandan Hutu force that became established in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2000.

In March, AFP visited a clinic for rape victims run by Dr. Denis Mukwege, who this year was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

Several victims said they had been raped by Raia Mutomboki men, including a girl aged 10.