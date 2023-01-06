Mexico captures drug lord El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman

Mexico city, Mexico | Xinhua | Mexican armed forces on Thursday arrested Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in Sinaloa state, officials and local media reported.

The special forces operation was carried out in the town of Culiacan amid clashes, road blocks and vehicles set on fire, paralyzing the city since early morning and leading Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya to urge residents to stay indoors.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed during his daily morning conference that there was an ongoing operation in Sinaloa, without providing further details.

This is the second time Ovidio Guzman, alias “El Raton,” has been arrested. He was quickly released following his first arrest in 2019 after violence broke out in Sinaloa, threatening public safety.

Ovidio Guzman, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, is also wanted by U.S. authorities for alleged drug trafficking.

Culiacan is considered a stronghold of the cartel, which continues its criminal operations despite the incarceration in the United States of its original leader El Chapo.