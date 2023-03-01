Mexican president accuses U.S. of meddling in internal affairs

Mexico city, Mexico | Xinhua | Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday accused the U.S. State Department of “interfering” in the internal affairs of other countries.

“There is currently more democracy in Mexico than in the United States,” the Mexican president said at his regular daily press conference.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department issued a statement that the United States “supports independent, well-resourced electoral institutions.” The statement followed an opposition march Sunday against reforms proposed by Lopez Obrador’s administration to the nation’s autonomous election body, including reducing its budget and electoral officials’ salaries.

By issuing the statement, said Lopez Obrador, Washington showed it continues to cling to the 200-year-old Monroe Doctrine, which espouses U.S. domination over the Western Hemisphere.

The doctrine makes the United States “feel like it’s the government of the world,” he said.