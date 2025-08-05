MEST Africa Challenge 2025: Absa and Meltwater Entrepreneurial School champion tech innovation

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa has partnered with the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa) for the MEST Africa Challenge 2025. The partnership aims to champion African tech entrepreneurs striving to deliver technology-driven solutions for an evolving continent.

The MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) is a renowned pan-African programme that nurtures innovation and invests in emerging tech entrepreneurs. It is exclusively sponsored by Absa and will spotlight fintech innovation, reflecting Absa’s commitment to driving digital transformation and inclusive finance across the continent.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by bold ideas, local ingenuity, and scalable innovation. At Absa, we recognise the critical role entrepreneurs play in driving inclusive economic growth. This partnership with MEST reflects our commitment to backing those visionaries and shaping the future of financial services. It complements our digital transformation strategy and reflects our purpose of empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time,” said Omar Baig, Managing Executive for Absa Regional Operations (ARO) Retail and Business Banking.

Running from August to November, the challenge opens for applications on 4 August and closes on 26 September. From the pool of submissions, 20 semi-finalists will be shortlisted and then narrowed down to 10 finalists. These finalists will pitch their solutions at the grand finale in November, where a single winning start-up will secure a $50,000 seed equity investment to scale their business.

Established in 2008, MEST Africa has trained over 2,000 entrepreneurs and invested in 94 startups across Africa. The MEST Africa Challenge, now in its seventh year, is a flagship pitch competition that spotlights and accelerates high-potential startups continent-wide. This edition, in collaboration with Absa, aims to support start-ups aligned with key innovation areas identified by the bank.

“The MEST Africa Challenge is where Africa’s boldest ideas find the opportunity to scale,” said Ashwin Ravichandran, Portfolio Advisor and MAC Lead at MEST Africa. “Our partnership with Absa gives these visionary founders the lift they need – connecting them to the capital, expertise, and networks that turn promising startups into sector-defining businesses and drive inclusive growth across the continent.”

The challenge will provide startups with tailored mentorship, access to vital networks, and opportunities to pilot their solutions in relevant African markets. This collaboration is not just about funding – it’s about fostering a supportive ecosystem designed to help startups grow and scale sustainably.

“At Absa, we continue to work towards our goal of being a digitally powered business – one that leverages technology to create simpler, faster, and more inclusive financial experiences. This requires more than technology; it calls for strong, strategic partnerships,” says Muhammad Ali Bhikhan, ARO Managing Executive and Chief Information Officer.

“Our collaboration with MEST will not only connect us with innovative startups but also enable us to build a strong talent and entrepreneurial pipeline that drives digital innovation and long-term impact across the continent. Together, we can accelerate the adoption of transformative solutions that will better serve our customers throughout Africa,” he concludes.

Eligibility

The 2025 MEST Africa Challenge will be open to technology and fintech startups in eight Absa Regional Operations (ARO) markets. These include Botswana, Uganda, Mauritius, Seychelles, Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia and Ghana. Startups in these countries are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to scale their solutions and connect with a broader innovation ecosystem. For more information and to apply, please visit: https://meltwater.org/mac/