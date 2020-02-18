Medics advise on regular exercises

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eunice Najjuma starts her day at 5:00am with an eight-kilometer jog in her neighborhood. She ends with a 30-minute fitness exercise at Paradise Fitness City, which she has helped her reduce her body weight over time.

Eunice, who was weighing 98 kgs in September 2019, now weighs 75 kg. She is optimistic that she will eventually hit her target of 60 kgs if she continues following her routine. Samuel Muwanguzi, a Fitness Instructor at Paradise Fitness City on Accacia mall, says people get involved in physical exercises for different reasons like losing weight, body building or just to pass time.

He says people spend different amount of time exercising depending on what they want to achieve in the long run. Muwanguzi says that many people have misconceptions that once a person goes to the gym; they only go through aerobic exercises, which include heavy weight lifting.

This he says is not the case as many people go to the gym for aerobics to reduce weight and allow proper functioning of their internal organs. He also says that during aerobics, people run, and practice brisk walking, jump for at least one hour, three times a week for three months.

He however, says exercising seven days a week, would be better as the results would be realized much faster. For one who wants to keep fit and healthy but also build their body muscles, Muwanguzi advises that they should first undertake aerobics alone for like a month and then mix it with other exercises to achieve their set target.

Dr. Suleiman Lubega, a Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Uganda Heart Institute, says for a person to keep their heart in a good working condition, exercising is paramount. He says at least 30 minutes of daily physical exercise is good to keep one fit and healthy.

Dr. Lubega says that a 30-minute workout of exercises on a daily helps to keep one’s internal organs especially, heart in a good working condition. He says aerobic exercises help to move most muscles in the body, which helps the heart to function better.

However, Dr. Lubega says that once someone has a sick heart, they should not get involved in anaerobic exercises such as lifting heavy materials.

Dr. Robert Kalyesubula, a Nephrologist and Senior Lecturer at Makerere University School of Health Sciences, says that for one to keep their kidneys fit and healthy, they need to spend between 30 and 60 minutes at least four times a week exercising.

Dr. Kalyesubula explains that all sport is good to keep one healthy and fit. He however, says one who doesn’t participate in active sports can exercise at their personal schedule.

He notes that it isn’t good for one to exercise for four hours at once but rather take it step by step by ensuring that the four hours or even more are distributed equally within the week.

