Medical students to undergo mandatory safety training

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Medical interns will be required to undergo mandatory safety training when medical schools reopen.

This was revealed by Dr Richard Idro, the President of the Uganda Medical Association-UMA who said it’s one of the conditions given for re-opening.

While some course units will be conducted virtually before physical lectures begin, Idro says some other course units that are still being designed will be undertaken later.

This comes at the time when health workers are increasingly testing positive for covid-19.

The training is meant to give students tips on ensuring that they remain safe even as there is a spike in community transmission.

On Saturday, results from the Ministry of Health indicated that a health worker from Luweero district tested positive. On Thursday, nine other health workers were also confirmed positive.

However, even with this danger of infection, UMA has been pushing for the reopening of medical schools citing that medical students run the health system with shortages in human resources for health and that their continued absence would cause a crisis in the hospitals.

Idro says senior health officers who specialize in different medical specialties for instance paediatrics or oncology started attending school while fifth-year students will soon be posted at the different hospitals for internship across the country.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, medical interns will start working in the hospitals on October 1st.

