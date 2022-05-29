Medical fraternity mourns doctor killed in Nakawa boda accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The medical fraternity in Kampala is mourning the death Dr Emmeline Bagonza, a specialist in primary care, preventive medicine and community medicine. Dr, Bagonza died in a road accident on Friday evening.

At the time of her death, the renowned physician was attached to International Medical Centre-IMC clinics in Kampala.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our colleague, Dr. Emmeline Bagonza, she passed away on Friday in a motor accident in Nakawa, Emmaline was a valued physician at IMC and her absence will be felt deeply by her peers and patients alike.The statement from IMC read in part”.

Dr. Sabrina Kittaka a close friend to the deceased, described her as a very hard working and careful person the country and the medical fraternity has lost.

“Dr. Bagonza was careful and responsible, I understand that she always carried her own helmet. It is sad that she lost her life at a junction which has traffic lights where more safety is expected,” Kitaaka said.

John Bosco Welike, a boda-boda cyclist at Spear motors Nakawa stage, said the accident occurred, when a commuter taxi that was coming from town, failed to break at Nakawa Spear motors traffic lights, and rammed into two Boda-Bodas that were in front.

“Boda-Bodas were in front, so they stopped as a result of the the traffic lights, but the taxi driver did not respect the traffic lights, he failed to break and ended up knocking the boda-bodas and another taxi,” Welike said.

Welike said Dr Bagonza lost her life as she tried to jump off the Boda Boda, but unfortunately she was knocked by the vehicle which had lost control.

“She tried to jump off the boda boda to save her life, she fell down in the road, as she tried to runaway, that taxi that had lost control hit her,” Welike noted”.

Faridah Nampiima, says that the driver of the taxi registration number UAW 332T Yuda Bukenya was arrested and investigations are on going.

According to the 2021 annual crime report 4,159 people died in road crashes last year. Of these, most of the victims were motorcyclists followed by passengers on motorcycles.

URN