Media houses decry revenue loss as gov’t enjoys free airtime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Media owners and managers from the countryside have appealed to parliament to reign-in on the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to scrap the requirement of offering free airtime for government programs.

UCC guidelines issued in 2014 require all licensed radio and television stations to broadcast government programs at no cost. This has since been a licensing condition through which stations are required to offer a one-hour primetime talk show for the dissemination of government programs and broadcast national events like the budget speech and the State of the Nation Address.

Stations are also expected to run jingles, announcements and DJ mentions promoting government programs, all at no cost. But Julius Tumusiime, the chairman of the Media Owners under their umbrella body, the Rural Broadcasters Association (RUBA) said that each station loses 412.8 million Shillings annually because of the condition.

The radio stations lose up to eight million Shillings every month from the free talk show that is dedicated to government programmes. They also lose 14 million Shillings on adverts, 2.4 million Sjhjillings on announcements and 10 million Shillings on DJ mentions. These figures are documented in a petition that was presented to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Tuesday.,

“Majority of upcountry stations are no longer generating more than 20 million Shillings a month as a result of this policy of free airtime to government, yet the costs of running a medium like radio add up to 40 million Shillings Tumusiime stated. He noted that media houses need money to continue offering essential services.

The Association requested that the free airtime condition be scrapped and allow radio and television stations to continue to air only national events like the budget speech and presidential addresses. They also want parliament to require Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to budget for media airtime across the country.

Tumusiime, the owner of Bushenyi FM was accompanied by the Director of Time FM Anthony Wanyoto and NBS Radio General Manager David Lwanga to represent the association which boasts of members from 160 radio stations owners, four online news platforms and 10 televisions from West Nile, Acholi, Lango, Teso, Sebei, Bukedi, Busoga, Central, Bunyoro, Toro, Ankole, Kigezi and Karamoja regions.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said that she would send the petition to Parliament’s Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) committee for scrutiny. She, however, tasked the Association leadership to submit to her official documents regarding the conditions of licenses and others.

