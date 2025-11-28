Measles outbreak kills 11 children in Napak

Napak, Uganda | Xinhua | At least 11 children have died from measles in Uganda’s semi-arid northeastern district of Napak since the outbreak was declared two weeks ago, the ministry of health said.

In a situation update issued late on Thursday, the ministry reported a cumulative total of 74 cases and 11 deaths across all 12 sub-counties in the pastoralist communities.

The ministry confirmed the outbreak on Nov. 19 after a suspected measles case was admitted in the children’s ward at Matany Hospital on Nov. 15.

“Active surveillance search is ongoing, and the line list will be updated. The mass measles-rubella vaccination campaign has not yet started,” the ministry said in the report.

Risk factors identified by the ministry include low measles immunization coverage in the most affected sub-counties, poor housing conditions, household overcrowding and a high malnutrition rate among children under five years.

Last year, the ministry reported a measles outbreak in 56 districts across the East African country.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted through coughing and sneezing, causing serious illness. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. According to the World Health Organization, symptoms typically appear about seven to 14 days after infection. ■