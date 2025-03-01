MD James Onyutta’s digital transformation at FINCA Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | James Onyutta, the Managing Director of FINCA Uganda, recently shared his inspiring career and personal journey on a local radio station. With over 25 years in the financial sector and a wealth of experience working in different countries, Onyutta’s story is one of resilience, adaptability, and visionary leadership.

His journey into the banking world began at Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi. At the time, FINCA was positioning itself as a training ground for future bankers, and his academic excellence earned him an internship opportunity.

However, what seemed like a rough start—being assigned to pick up and dust files instead of working on computers like his peers—turned out to be a defining moment.

“I thought it was the crappiest job,” he recalled. “But I did it so fast that my supervisor offered me a full-time job.” This early experience taught him that no task is too small when it comes to career growth.

Over the years, Onyutta has worked in multiple countries, including Malawi, where a four-month project turned into a two-year stint. “It taught me resilience and the importance of having the right resources,” he said.

His exposure to diverse work environments shaped his leadership approach, especially in understanding customer needs across different cultures.

At FINCA Uganda, he emphasises working with “omuntu wa wansi” (the ordinary person) by applying lessons learned from other countries. The institution’s mission is bold—to end poverty by making financial services accessible to everyone.

Recognising the power of technology in financial inclusion, Onyutta spearheaded FINCA’s digital journey five years ago. Today, 70% of the institution’s transactions are digital, with only 30% still relying on cash.

The lender’s TechTouch innovation is designed to help consumers transition into digital banking while ensuring a personalised experience.

However, shifting consumer behaviour isn’t easy. “Getting people to move from cash to digital transactions is a mindset challenge,” he admitted.

“That’s why we prioritise financial literacy to bring everyone on board.” One of Onyutta’s biggest concerns is Uganda’s saving culture—or lack thereof. He urged Ugandans to embrace formal saving methods instead of keeping money at home or in boxes, which locks funds out of the digital economy. “We do not save enough, yet savings are key to financial security and growth.”

Despite his demanding career, Onyutta understands the importance of work-life balance. He is a dedicated Rotarian, using his platform to network and give back to the community. He also loves music—his friends from Namasagali College even nicknamed him Timberland! Swimming is another passion, helping him unwind from the pressures of leadership.

For Onyutta, failure is not the end but an opportunity to learn. “Failure is part of leadership,” he noted. His experiences have taught him resilience, adaptability, and the value of persistence—qualities that continue to drive FINCA Uganda’s mission.

Under Onyutta’s leadership, FINCA Uganda has evolved into a forward-thinking institution committed to financial inclusion. With digital banking innovations and a strong focus on empowering the underserved, the company is playing a significant role in Uganda’s economic transformation.

His final piece of advice? “Save, save, save.” It’s a simple yet powerful