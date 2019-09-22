Mbarara residents protest new garbage collection fees

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Mbarara Municipality are protesting a move by the authorities to introduce garbage collection fees.

The fees recently introduced by the authorities vary between 500 and 10,000 shillings depending on the quantity of garbage generated from a homestead. The money in question is paid once a week to Tati Company limited, which is currently handling waste collection in the Municipality.

But the locals argue that the municipal leadership is trying to run away from its core responsibilities of keeping the town clean.

Cyril Babwetera, a resident of Kamukuzi division says that the authorities should continue handling waste instead of introducing private waste collectors and transferring the burden to the residents.

He says that the residents already pay taxes which he believes should be adequate to cater for waste collection and management.

Assumpta Ayebare, a businesswoman along Buremba road described the fee as unfair. He says the trend of events is an indication that the authorities want to take every coin they can from the locals who already feel burdened by the unending payments.

But despite the arguments, Katete ward councillor Imam Kagiiko advises the locals to embrace the idea which is aimed at ensuring that they have a garbage-free town.

Mbarara municipality mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi says that the introduction of private waste collectors was aimed at eradicating the piles of garbage that had covered part of the municipality.

He adds that it is the responsibility of those generate waste to ensure that it is disposed off in a proper manner.

Mugabe adds that the authorities have introduced a fine of 150, 000 Shillings for all those found dumping waste in non-gazetted areas to ensure that those trying to avoid paying the cost of garbage collection do not turn to roads and drainage channels among other areas.

