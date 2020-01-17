Mbarara RDC cancels monitoring of Shs54M road works over missing bills of quantity.

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Col. James Mwesigye, the Mbarara Resident District Commissioner has cancelled his planned monitoring of the opening of Omukikade– Rwagashu road in Biharwe Division citing the absence of Bills of Quantity.

The 4 kilometer stretch is being opened up at the tune of Shilling. 54M from the road fund.

Mwesigye was scheduled to inspect the works on Thursday but called it off until Mbarara Municipal engineer and Town Clerk to provide the BOQ.

Stephen Muganga, the Biharwe Division LC III Chairperson faults the municipal leaders for failing to provide them with the work plans, saying they even started the road works without notifying them.

He says Shillings 34 million and another Shillings 54 million was money was allocated to construct the same road in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years, which raises suspicion.

Francis Barabanaiwe, the Mbarara Town clerk, says providing the BOQs would create more problems if not explained well to the residents.

He blamed the allocation of money for the same road for two financial years on surveyor who failed to visit the road, which led to poor calculations by the Engineer.

URN