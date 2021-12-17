Mbarara Ecclesiastical province to lead Martyrs day celebrations next year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mbarara Ecclesiastical province has been selected to lead next year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations with or without Covid-19.

The announcement is contained in a circular signed by the Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, an umbrella of Catholic Bishops in Uganda, Rt. Rev. Joseph Anthony Zziwa, the Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana diocese.

Mbarara Ecclesiastical province is now charged with selecting a diocese that will lead the prayers at Namugongo.

Rev. Fr. Charles Mutabaruka, the Mbarara Archdiocese public relations officer says after the announcement from the Uganda Episcopal Conference, the next step is for Mbarara Ecclesiastical province to choose one diocese that will lead.

He says the Bishops from the five Dioceses will sit and choose among the diocese that form the Mbarara Ecclesiastical province to lead the celebrations, and these are Kasese, Kabale, Hoima, Fort Portal and Mbarara Diocese.

Fr. Mutabaruka says Hoima Diocese was the last to host after Mbarara and Kabale but the Bishops who are yet to meet will decide.

He says full preparations will begin after the Bishops of Mbarara Ecclesiastical province select the lead diocese.

Uganda Martyr’s Day is annually celebrated on June 3rd. However for the two years, Christians have celebrated the day virtually and scientifically because the pandemic made congregating impossible as per the presidential directives and Ministry of Health guidelines.

Modest Atwijukye, a Christian from Nayitanga Parish welcomes the announcement noting that it is double excitement since the Archdiocese has a new Archbishop to lead the prayers.

Large numbers of people from all walks of life both within and outside Uganda make their way to Namugongo Shrine to celebrate and commemorate the day of the Uganda Martyrs.

