Mbarara City South MP aspirant Denmark Beinomugisha dies

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Beinomugisha Denmark Adios, 30, the former Bishop Stuart University Guild President, and Mbarara City South Division Member of Parliament hopeful, has died.

Beinomugisha was nominated by the Patriotic Front for Freedom to represent the party in next year’s general elections for the Member of Parliament seat in Mbarara City South Division during the regional Ankole PFF conference that was held on 30th July.

Atusasire Agatha, a member of the PFF party, confirmed the death of Beinomugisha, stating that they had just finished a meeting at the Grand Hotel owned by Katembeya Stanley, the Ankole region party leader.

She says that Beinomugisha fell on the stairs of the hotel, hitting his head on the ground. He was rushed to Byamaka’s clinic, from where he was referred to Mayanja Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After his term as Guild President, Denmark contested for the position of Western Youth Member of Parliament against the current Member of Parliament, Edson Rugumayo, and James Kamukama (NUP), as well as independent candidates Edwin Muramuzi, Paul Kato, and Arnold Turwomwe.

Beinomugisha is among the 36 members of the opposition who were deported from Kisumu City in western Kenya in July 2024 and were charged with being trained in terrorist activities on July 29, 2024, pending the hearing of their case.

****

URN