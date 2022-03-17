Mbarara city mayor, councilors disagree on Kakyeera land

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara city leaders are divided on how to proceed on the land at Kakyeera in Kiruhura district measuring 64.7 acres. The city authorities recovered the land in question from encroachers and decided to open its boundaries.

However, Mbarara city council discovered in January this year, the procurement officer and contracts committee had rented the land to farmers at Shillings 14million in disregard of the laid procedures.

The Mbarara city mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, says the city executive resolved to rent the land at Shillings 30million annually for five years after evicting encroachers and boundary opening exercise.

However, John Kavigi, the chairperson of the Social Service Committee and other city councillors want the land sold. They argue that for a long time the land has been at the centre of confusion and they may lose it unless they sell it off.

Muhamed Byansi, the Mbarara City South A councillor, says that their best option is to sell off the land and replace it with land for an industrial park and garbage site.

Bonny Tashobya Karushya, the speaker Mbarara city says that the contested land is idle and not benefiting the council in any way.

Kakyebezi says much as the leaders want the land sold, they need to get approval from the local government ministry and government valuer.

