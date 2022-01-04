Mbarara city, district in row over judiciary land allocation

Mbarara, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT| A row has erupted between Mbarara City and the District over ownership of land that was allocated to the Judiciary for the construction of the Court of Appeal.

The disputed land measuring one acre is located on Kamukuzi Hill next to the Constitutional Court in Mbarara City North Division.

Last year, Principal Judge Dr. Justice Flavian Zeija, said the Judiciary was planning to construct 8 regional courts of Appeal across the country in the newly created cities of Arua, Gulu, Mbale, Jinja, Masaka, and Fort Portal to begin with Mbarara City.

Justice Zeija argued that the establishment of regional courts of appeal was aimed at decongesting the court in Kampala.

The Judiciary again last year wrote to Mbarara City Council Authority requesting to be allocated land to construct the Court of Appeal.

However, Mbarara City failed to allocate the Judiciary a piece of land from which it has a title, but instead gave out land that Mbarara district local government claims ownership.

Juliet Nabakooza, the Vice-Chairperson Mbarara District says the allocated land belongs to the district. She questioned the procedure that was followed by Mbarara city in allocating land to the Judiciary.

She now wants the process reversed and the right procedure followed.

Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, the Mbarara City Mayor says before allocating the land, they sought guidance from the Attorney General

Bonny Tashobya Karushya, the Mbarara City Council speaker says that if the Judiciary is not allocated land, judicial services will not be brought closer to the people.