Mbarara chief administrative officer arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara Chief Adminstrative Officer Cuthbert Esoku has been arrested after a spot visit to Mbarara district by the state house anti-corruption unit. He was arrested alongside a Surveyor Godliver Nayebare and District Physical planner Julius Luck.

The arrest followed intense questioning in relation to the sale of government land, abuse of office and conniving to misuse public resources by the state house team led by Lt. Col Edith Nakalema. The intervention of the anti-corruption unit follows concerns that the Municipal and district leaders had connived to sell off government land in the area.

The most recent incident is the sale of the house that used to host the district veterinary offices by Former Mbarara speaker Grace Muhiirwe.

The land was sold to Rwampara County Member of Parliament Charles Ngabirano at 25 million Shillings. Ngabirano who was also invited to the meeting revealed that the district speaker had all the documents proving ownership of the premises.

Another piece of land near Mbarara State Lodge was fenced off by a group of yet to be known people. But according to Nakalema, the person who encroached on State Lodge land must be known by authorities in the district who have refused to speak out. She directed that the top leaders be arrested and taken to Kampala for further question.

Nakalema added that district officials have taken control of several houses belonging to the district and the municipality.

*****

URN