Mbarara bodaboda leaders arrested for embezzling UGX 100m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbarara have arrested two leaders of Mbarara Municipality Bodaboda Movement Association for embezzling over 100 million Shillings.

The leaders who were arrested on Tuesday are Ben Muhwezi, the chairperson and Karigita Sulaiman, the association’s treasurer. The money was donated to the association by President Museveni in 2015.

Rogers Nimusiima, a member says that they have always asked Muhwezi to account for the funds in vain.

However, Muhwezi denied the allegations saying that the money was used to buy motorcycles that were given to the members. But he insists that those complaining have failed to follow association procedures of accessing the money.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson says that a case against the two officials was filed in September 2019 and since then investigations have been ongoing.

