Mbale woman MP protests delayed release of NRM primaries results

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mbale Woman Member of Parliament Connie Nakayenze Galiwango has demanded the release of the disputed National Resistance Movement- NRM primaries.

The NRM Electoral Commission is yet to announce the winner of the primaries which were held on September 4. Galiwango was contesting against the NRM Women’s League Chairperson Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, Jalia Namasaba and Shadia Luwungule Hussein.

The results were referred to the National NRM electoral commission chaired by Dr Tanga Odoi after the Mbale NRM Elections Office failed to announce the winner. This followed the dispute of the results from the two sub-counties of Lwaso and Bukonde by both Nakayenze and Wanyoto.

Galiwango says that the commission had summoned all the candidates with hopes that they were going to declare the winner but in vain. She, however, said whether she is declared winner or not, she will contest in next year’s elections.

She also expressed her displeasure against the NRM elections office of Mbale which failed to conduct a genuine election. She adds that the irregularities witnesses in the primaries will affect the performance of the NRM party in the general elections.

Efforts to get a comment from the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi were futile.

********

URN