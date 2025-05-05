Mbale RCC disbands Bulweta SACCO executive over extortion claims

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Asumin Nasike, has ordered the disbandment of the Bulweta SACCO committee following allegations of extortion. She issued the directive on Sunday during the launch of the Bukonde PDM Women’s SACCO in Mbale City, Northern Division.

Nasike accused the Bulweta SACCO leadership of soliciting bribes ranging from 50,000 to 500,000 Shillings from beneficiaries before enrolling them into the government’s Parish Development Model (PDM) program. She condemned the practice, noting that it undermines the government’s efforts to uplift poor and vulnerable citizens.

She directed the immediate formation of a new committee composed of individuals with integrity and warned that corruption within the PDM initiative would not be tolerated. Meanwhile, Assistant RCC Sulaiman Kadimba urged members of the Bukonde Women’s SACCO to cultivate a culture of saving to grow their SACCO and fully benefit from the PDM program.

He also encouraged more women across the city to form SACCOs to access government support. Both Nasike and Kadimba pledged financial contributions toward Bukonde Women’s SACCO as starting capital. Members of the newly formed SACCO, including Hajala Nagudi and Peace Namutosi, expressed optimism that government support would help them boost their incomes.

URN