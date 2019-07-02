Mbale cleaned ahead of Museveni’s Bugisu tour

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale municipality has been cleared of garbage ahead of the president’s visit to the town today.

Most of the areas that have been choking with garbage such as Market Street, Market lane, Kumi road market, Bugwere road market, North Road and Manafwa road have been cleaned.

The garbage has been piling in front of Mbale Central Market for several months, has also been removed.

It is unclear where the money to clean the town came from since the municipality has repeatedly claimed it doesn’t have funds citing poor local revenue collection.

The municipality had also indicated that all the garbage collection trucks had broken down.

Bakali Bukomba, a fruits vendor at Mbale Central market, says the municipal leadership rushed to clear the garbage simply because the president is visiting the town.

Gerald Wadada, a special hire driver in Mbale town wonders why the municipality had ignored the town for this long and only waited for the president to act.

Juma Gashomu, a vendor in Mbale town wants the President to tour Mbale town to see how dirty it is.

Sulaiman Kiwanuka, the chairperson Mbale Business Community, says the municipal authorities are negligent of their duties.

Lydia Wanyoto, the National Chairperson of the NRM Women League who led a delegation of women and students to clean the town, says they decided to step since they are expecting visitors to the town.

She noted that Mbale Municipal council is overwhelmed by the increasing population, which generates garbage at a high rate.

President Museveni is expected to in Mbale two day for a two days visit in Bugisu sub region.

He is expected to meet leaders from Bugisu region today, address a rally in Bulambuli district and appear on radio tomorrow.

****

URN