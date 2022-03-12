Mbale city gets new service commission

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale City Council has got a new service commission. The then Mbale Municipal council was using the services of the Mbale District Service Commission.

Members of the new service commission include Fabian Wakholi, a retired education officer in Mbale district, Elizabeth Mabonga, a retired probation officer, Ally Mugamba, a former councilor in the then Mbale Municipal Council and Abu Malunda Kigona, a retired tutor.

The fifth member Annet Wabule was rejected by the Public Service Commission because she had not resigned from a government job.

Fred Bob Sifuna, the commissioner in charge of restructuring government institutions in the Ministry of Public Service called on the new members to draw their strength from the oath and address the declining ethical standards, lack of integrity, and fight impunity in the public service and avoid being influenced by politicians.

James Kutosi, the Mbale City Public Relations officer said that the city can now operate without seeking the services of another local government.

He notes that service delivery in the city will improve since the commission will recruit staff.

