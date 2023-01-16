MBALE: Assailants kill security guard, flee with gun

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbale are hunting for unknown assailants who killed a private security guard and made off with his firearm.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon regional police spokesperson says that the incident occurred at around 08:35pm Sunday night at Choice and Choice Traders limited along Mbale-Kumi road in Mbale city.

Taitika has identified the deceased as Ivan Wamoto, 25, from JAG security limited. He says the deceased’s body is lying at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital pending post-mortem.

Asuman Kaososi, the LC2 chairperson of North Central Ward in Mbale city says that after committing the gruesome crime, the thugs were seen jumping on a motorcycle and fleeing towards Namakwekwe in the Mbale City Northern Division.

URN