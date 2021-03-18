Mayuge LC V blames election loss on security bosses

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing Mayuge District LC V Chairperson, Omar Bongo is blaming the Busoga East Regional Police Commander, Anatolli Katungwesi and the Commandant of Magamaga UPDF cantonment, Tom Tumuheirwe for his loss in the just concluded elections.

Bongo, who has served for two five year elective terms, lost to his rival Frank Tibagendeka. He claims that the two security chiefs jointly deployed soldiers and police officers to instigate violence against his supporters and polling agents, which cost him the elections.

He told URN in an interview on Wednesday that the two security bosses deployed their juniors to safeguard chaotic groups, which were reigned violence on his supporters. Despite this, Bongo has since conceded defeat and promised to support his successor in ensuring effective service delivery within the district. He, however, advises security personnel to refrain from engaging in electoral politics to avoid unnecessary tension.

Enoch Okello, the supervisor of Bongo’s polling agents says that on February, 20th, 2021 supporters of the rival camp vandalized his vehicle and destroyed food his delivering to their agents under the watch of security officials. Okello claims that despite reporting the cases of vandalism and assault at Mayuge central police station, the officers have been hesitant at conducting inquiries.

The Busoga East Regional Police Commander, Anatolli Katungwesi and the Commandant of Magamaga UPDF cantonment, Tom Tumuheirwe declined to comment on the matter citing personal reasons.

********

URN