Mayiga rallies Buganda to participate in blood donation drives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga urged the subjects of Buganda to participate in blood donation drives to fight blood scarcity in the country.

Mayiga made the remarks shortly after donating blood at a blood donation camp in Old Kampala on Tuesday.

Mayiga also called on the population to join hands in building a strong health system for the country rather than being divided on political, ethnic, and religious grounds.

He said health is an equalizer and it is important that it’s prioritized, calling on all Ugandans to work in unity on the matters of health, despite the many differences of political opinion, ethnicity and inequalities.

He called for the establishment of blood banks in different parts of the country, adding that Buganda will continue to cooperate unconditionally with the central government on health issues.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who also donated blood at the same camp said there is increased demand for blood in the city due to the numerous road crashes with statistics indicating 10 deaths for every 100,000 people, with the crashes involving majorly Boda Boda riders, pedal cyclists and pedestrians.

******